Advertisement

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Apple is closing seven stores in Texas. So far, all the Texas stores affected are in the Houston area. An additional 14 stores in Florida will be closed as of Friday.

Some Apple stores in five states are closing temporarily amid a surge of coronavirus cases.
Some Apple stores in five states are closing temporarily amid a surge of coronavirus cases.(Source: CNN/file)

This is happening just days after Apple shut down 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Apple temporarily shuttered all of its stores nationally in March and began a phased reopening in May. The company has said it will continue to monitor local conditions for employee and customer safety.

For stores that remain open, Apple is requiring customers to wear face coverings. Apple stores are also doing temperature checks and limiting capacity.

Customers with questions about Apple store closures can visit Apple’s FAQ.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

States retreat as confirmed virus cases hit all-time high

Updated: moments ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

News

Police looking for Pulaski man with gun who expressed suicidal thoughts

Updated: moments ago
Randy Vandenplas was in a Pulaski gas station with a handgun in his waistband and told employees life would be better without him. Green Bay police had a similar report involving Vandenplas in a supermarket.

National Politics

House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National Politics

Fauci: Young people majority of COVID infections

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a White House coronavirus task force briefing Friday.

Coronavirus

U.S. officials change virus risk groups, add pregnant women

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE
The changes didn’t include adding race as a risk factor for serious illness, despite accumulating evidence that Black people, Hispanics and Native Americans have higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death.

Latest News