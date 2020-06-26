2021 bear hunt applications start July 1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The application process for the 2021 bear hunt in Wisconsin opens July 1.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says bear hunting is popular in the state. The agency says more people apply each year than the number of licenses available.

In 2020, more than 119,000 people applied for a permit or preference point. There were only 11,535 permits available.

Black bear hunters must have a Class A bear license. The deadline to apply is Dec. 10, 2020.

CLICK HERE for the bear hunting application.

While there will be no zone changes for the 2020 season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says there will be new bear management zones beginning in 2021.

CLICK HERE for the 2021 bear zone map.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.