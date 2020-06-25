WARM & SUNNY TODAY, STRONG STORMS FRIDAY

This afternoon will be warm, sunny, and not too humid. Temperatures will rise to the lower 80s. Tonight will begin mostly clear but gradually become partly cloudy by morning.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a cold front brings severe storms to northeast Wisconsin. Damaging wind gust and torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding are possible. Also possible are large hail and an isolated tornado. Storms are most likely from midday through the evening. During that time make sure you have a system to receive weather alerts (for example a weather radio or regular radio, a smartphone, TV, and for those outside the warning sirens). Meanwhile, tomorrow will be warm, humid and breezy.

The weekend look mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer. Not too humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies becoming partly cloudy. Daybreak t’storms WEST? LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms.... May be strong/severe (see above narrative) Very warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

