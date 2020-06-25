Advertisement

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

She’s on a pre-med track
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (Gray News) – The 2020 valedictorian at Nellie A. Thornton High School is pretty impressive, as you might guess.

In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up more than $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

She also had perfect attendance, beginning in pre-K through her senior year.

“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” Palmer said on the Mount Vernon City School District website.

“It wasn’t until 10th grade that I realized I hadn’t missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”

Palmer plans to go to medical school after getting a degree in biomedical engineering and medicine at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives United protests president's visit

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Protesters wanted to spread a message about racial inequality and peace during President Trump's visit to Northeast Wisconsin

News

Supporters meet President Trump at airport

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Supporters hoped to catch a glimpse of the president and Air Force One along the fence line at Austin Straubel International Airport

News

President Trump talks Marinette Marine contract

Updated: 17 minutes ago
President Trump, the first president to visit Marinette while in office, talks about the frigate ship contract with Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Politics

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People gather outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

News

Packers Hall of Fame reopens Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Visitors are required to wear masks and will see other changes to ensure health and safety.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

Watch President Trump’s complete speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The president talked about a new U.S. Navy contract potentially worth billions of dollars, the coronavirus and other national issues.

Video

President Trump's speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25, 2020