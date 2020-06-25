Unattended cooking fire in Appleton causes $10K in damage

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An unattended cooking fire caused thousands of dollars in damage to an apartment in Appleton Wednesday.

At 9 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was called to a kitchen fire in the 1600 block of W. Weiland Lane.

"According to the occupant, he had placed a grease filled pan on the stove in preparation for cooking. He left the building to retrieve a personal belonging. Upon his return, the kitchen was filled with smoke and the occupant then called 911 to report the fire," reads a statement from the Appleton Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find light smoke in the kitchen and used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

There are no reports of injuries. Two apartment residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them.

The apartment had working smoke alarms.

Damage estimates are about $10,000, according to the fire department.

