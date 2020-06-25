Advertisement

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN) - The Department of Justice is warning Americans, flyers on the internet regarding face masks and disabled Americans are not legit.

Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

Many of these cards cite the Americans with Disabilities act and contain the Department of Justice seal.

Authorities say all official information issued on the topic is available on ADA.gov. Anything else should be considered fraudulent.

