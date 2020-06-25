STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY

Quiet and dry tonight - Enjoy it while you can!

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a cold front brings severe storms to northeast Wisconsin. Damaging wind gust and torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding are possible. Also possible are large hail and an isolated tornado. Storms are most likely from midday through the evening. During that time make sure you have a system to receive weather alerts (for example a weather radio or regular radio, a smartphone, TV, and for those outside the warning sirens). Meanwhile, tomorrow will be warm, humid and breezy.

The weekend look mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmth and humidity lasts all week next week. There could also be some spotty storms again Monday and Tuesday. It is too early to tell if any of those will be strong or severe.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms.... May be strong/severe (see above narrative) Very warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88

