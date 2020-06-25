Advertisement

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet and dry tonight - Enjoy it while you can!

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a cold front brings severe storms to northeast Wisconsin. Damaging wind gust and torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding are possible. Also possible are large hail and an isolated tornado. Storms are most likely from midday through the evening. During that time make sure you have a system to receive weather alerts (for example a weather radio or regular radio, a smartphone, TV, and for those outside the warning sirens). Meanwhile, tomorrow will be warm, humid and breezy.

The weekend look mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmth and humidity lasts all week next week. There could also be some spotty storms again Monday and Tuesday. It is too early to tell if any of those will be strong or severe.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms.... May be strong/severe (see above narrative) Very warm and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Friday PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
They could bring heavy downpours

Forecast

WARM & SUNNY TODAY, STRONG STORMS FRIDAY

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Severe Storms Are Possible Friday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
Humid weather returns

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking to Friday storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
We’re expecting scattered strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

Latest News

Forecast

A QUIET DAY... THEN, STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
A QUIET DAY... THEN, STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thursday will be comfortable, and warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs should get to near 80.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Foggy tonight and start of Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Foggy tonight and start of Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: What to expect for Wednesday evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT

Forecast

ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF SCATTERED T’STORMS

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.