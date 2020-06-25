President Trump lands in Green Bay for town hall, Marinette Marine visit

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - President Donald Trump has landed in Green Bay for a Town Hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity before visiting Marinette Marine to tout a contract worth billions of dollars.

Landing in Wisconsin. Launching big new ship contract! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Air Force One landed at Austin Straubel International Airport shortly before 1 p.m. We were allowed on the tarmac just after noon to wait for the president’s arrival.

We saw staff members wiping down the handrails of the staircase he would use as he came off the plane -- we’re assuming this was a coronavirus precaution.

The president wasn’t greeted by any local dignitaries. Instead, he quickly disembarked from Air Force One, getting right into a waiting SUV after coming down the stairs. A motorcade then made the short trip on airport property to Jet Air, where the president held that town hall meeting which was recorded to air on Fox News Thursday at 8 P.M.

We found some Trump supporters who weren’t attending the town hall. They just came to the airport to see what they could.

“We would have liked to have seen the president, but we knew that wasn’t very likely. We just wanted to be here and show our support with the little way we can,” Gerrie Ward said.

The president then boarded the Marine One helicopter to go to Fincantieri Marinette Marine to tour the shipbuilding facility and address workers. You can watch his complete speech at the end of this article.

A recent Marquette University Law School poll shows Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin by eight points. Wisconsin is an emerging must-win state for the 2020 election. There’s been a shift toward Biden in the Green Bay and Fox Valley regions.

New Marquette Law School Poll finds Biden widening his lead over Trump in WI. Results put Biden at 49%, Trump at 41%. In early May, it was Biden 46%, Trump 43%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 24, 2020

Protests were planned outside the airport. Several groups are expected to take part in protests.

The government recently awarded Marinette Marine a $5.5 billion contract to build a new line of frigate ships for the U.S. Navy. The company describes the ship as a “state of the art multi-mission frigate ship.” The ship features SONAR, anti-warfare missiles and landing areas for helicopters and drones. Construction is expected to span over a decade.

The company expects the frigate program to create thousands of jobs in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot released a letter welcoming Trump to the city. Trump is the first sitting U.S. president to visit Marinette.

"The City of Marinette is honored to welcome President Donald J. Trump, the first US president to ever visit Marinette. We appreciate the President’s support of the recently awarded $5 billion Navy shipbuilding contract to Marinette Marine. Our community will continue to see significant growth of up to 1,000 new manufacturing jobs which will also impact hundreds of suppliers throughout Wisconsin. We will see years of growth as a direct result.

With this growth will come an even higher priority for affordable housing for current and new workers and we will work with federal and state programs such as Opportunity Zones to find creative housing solutions,” says Genisot.

State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) planned to greet the president and welcome him to Marinette. Nygren’s staff says the lawmaker championed $29 million in Harbor Assistance grants that will help with improvements to Marinette Marine facilities.

“With over 160 suppliers around the state, an employment impact of over 5,400 jobs, and a $4.4 billion economic impact in Northeastern Wisconsin alone, it’s clear how much Marinette Marine means to Wisconsin. Today’s visit illustrates just how much Marinette Marine means to our nation,” says Nygren.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich wrote an open letter to President Trump asking him to speak directly on the dangers of the coronavirus and to address systemic racism.

The most recent Marquette poll shows 30 percent approve of Trump’s handling of nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. The poll shows 52 percent disapprove.

Trump’s handling of nationwide protests after death of George Floyd in Minneapolis: 30% approve, 58% disapprove. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) June 24, 2020

When it comes to coronavirus, 44 percent approve and 52 percent disapprove.

It’s been a busy week for presidential politics in Wisconsin. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a school choice event in Waukesha Tuesday and held a faith-based rally in Pewaukee.

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced the hire of two of Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s 2018 reelection campaign staffers. Scott Spector will be his senior adviser in Wisconsin. Danielle Melfi has been tapped the state director. CLICK HERE to learn more about Biden’s Wisconsin team.

Biden released this statement on Trump’s Wisconsin visit:

“The heart of America beats in manufacturing communities like Marinette. It’s where generations of workers have forged the ships that allow America to project power and keep the peace around the world. With the help of leaders like Senator Tammy Baldwin, the Obama-Biden Administration invested in shipbuilding in Marinette and fostered good-paying jobs across the Fox Valley to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for the better part of a decade.

Today, Donald Trump is in Marinette to take credit for Obama-Biden Administration-fueled successes in an attempt to paper over the fact that Wisconsin has been bleeding blue-collar manufacturing jobs over the past few weeks. Instead of offering real relief to working families, he’s trying to claim credit for progress in Marinette he did not build.

Donald Trump doesn’t appreciate or respect the struggle of generations of workers in Wisconsin because he’s never lived that struggle. It shows. Today, his Administration is filing a brief with the Supreme Court to rip health care coverage away from 23 million Americans — including 224,000 Wisconsinites. Every American deserves the peace of mind that comes access to affordable, high-quality health care. No one in this country should have to lay in bed at night staring at the ceiling wondering what they will do if their husband or wife has a heart attack or their son or daughter gets cancer. But if Donald Trump gets his way, many sleepless nights await families in Wisconsin and across this nation.”

President Trump’s campaign says, “While the President is leading Wisconsin to new heights, Barely There Biden has had over 50 years in elected office to prove his credentials, and he has failed every step of the way. If Biden can’t even make it through a virtual event from his basement without stumbling, how can voters trust him to rebuild our economy?”

