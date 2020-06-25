Advertisement

Police: South Dakota woman confesses to fatally kicking, stomping on 5-year-old

Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.
Julia Lee Carter is accused of kicking and stomping a 5-year-old boy to death.(Dakota News Now via Davison County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A 21-year-old South Dakota woman is accused of killing a 5-year-old after he died from abuse injuries.

Mitchell police received a call from 21-year-old Julia Lee Carter as she was headed to the emergency room because the boy was not breathing. Medical workers performed life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful as the 5-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy indicated that the 5-year-old suffered a significant amount of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Police said Carter confessed to authorities that she kicked and stomped on the 5-year-old abdomen several times. She was arrested on charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Carter lived in the same home as the victim.

