Police locate woman and missing children
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a woman and two missing children were located, and everyone is safe.
Thursday afternoon, police put out a plea for the public’s help to locate the children. They believed the children, who are 1 and 4 years old, were traveling with 23-year-old MacKenzie Giltner.
Police could not immediately offer details about how the children were found.
