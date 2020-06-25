Advertisement

Packers Hall of Fame reopens Monday

Packers uniforms through years are on display at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame
Packers uniforms through years are on display at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame(WBAY)
Jun. 25, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers organization announced the Packers Hall of Fame will reopen to visitors on Monday, June 29.

Visitors will be required to wear masks inside the Hall of Fame and the Lambeau Field atrium.

Hall of Fame visitors need to enter through the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the stadium. Occupancy will be limited to help ensure social distancing, and visitors will be limited to a 90-minute stay.

There will be Plexiglas barriers at the registers and hand sanitizing stations found throughout. You’ll find cleaning teams making sure surfaces are cleaned after fan interactions. Some exhibits may be unavailable to guests.

Visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets online at packershofandtours.com/plan-your-visit/admission-tickets to reduce interactions with the staff.

The Packers are gradually reopening businesses at Lambeau Field that closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s Safer at Home order.

The Packers Pro Shop reopened earlier this month. Stadium tours and 1919 Kitchen & Tap are still closed.

All Lambeau Field businesses will be closed on Saturday, July 4, for the federal holiday.

