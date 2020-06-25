Advertisement

Oshkosh man accused of distributing child pornography

Martin McKeever was arraigned June 25, 2020, in federal court in Green Bay
Martin McKeever was arraigned June 25, 2020, in federal court in Green Bay(Brown County Jail)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury indicted a 51-year-old Oshkosh man on child pornography charges.

Martin McKeever was arraigned in federal court in Green Bay Thursday morning on two counts of distributing and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the indictment obtained by Action 2 News, the grand jury alleges McKeever had 3 videos involving boys who ranged from 5 to 14 years old in appearance engaged in sexual acts, and that McKeever shared two photos of boys who appear to be 12 to 15 years old with their genitals exposed.

Each charge of distribution carries 5 to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. The possession charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by Winnebago and Sheboygan county sheriff’s office and the FBI office in Milwaukee.

