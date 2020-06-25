Advertisement

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York City judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case.

Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly said the claims were not appropriate for his court, where disputes over estate matters are settled.

The motion filed earlier this week sought an injunction to prevent Mary Trump and the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, from releasing it, as scheduled, in July.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

Robert Trump’s lawyers filed court papers saying that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement that would prohibit her from writing the book. They said the deal included a “substantial financial settlement” for Mary Trump.

The settlement nearly two decades ago included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed, the court papers said.

Published accounts of the book’s contents say it contains an “insider’s perspective” of “countless holiday meals” and family interactions and family events, along with personal observations by Mary Trump, a psychologist, about her “supposedly toxic family,” according to the court papers.

The agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

In their court papers, lawyers for Robert Trump said the book also has been promoted as containing insight into the “inner workings” of the Trump family and allegations that the late Fred Trump and the president neglected Mary Trump’s father, “supposedly contributing to his early death.”

Mary Trump’s attorney, Ted Boutrous Jr., said the court was correct in its decision.

“We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech,” he said in a statement.

The White House and lawyers for Robert Trump did not have an immediate comment Thursday.

A spokesman for Simon & Schuster said in a statement that the publishing house was “delighted” with the decision.

“We look forward to publishing Mary L. Trump’s TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, and are confident we will prevail should there be further efforts to stifle this publication,” spokesperson Adam Rothberg said.

___

Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives United protests president's visit

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Protesters wanted to spread a message about racial inequality and peace during President Trump's visit to Northeast Wisconsin

News

Supporters meet President Trump at airport

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Supporters hoped to catch a glimpse of the president and Air Force One along the fence line at Austin Straubel International Airport

News

President Trump talks Marinette Marine contract

Updated: 15 minutes ago
President Trump, the first president to visit Marinette while in office, talks about the frigate ship contract with Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Politics

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People gather outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

National Politics

House Democrats to approve police overhaul as Senate stalls

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

News

Watch President Trump’s complete speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The president talked about a new U.S. Navy contract potentially worth billions of dollars, the coronavirus and other national issues.

Video

President Trump's speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25, 2020

Video

Trump supporters, protesters at airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
As supporters gathered for a Fox News town hall near Green Bay, the president's detractors waved signs outside the airport.

News

Marinette Marine awaits President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. He's the first president to visit Marinette while in office.