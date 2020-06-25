Advertisement

NFL to limit fans; will affect Lambeau Leap

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates with fans after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates with fans after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL will hold a conference call with owners on Thursday to update teams on plans for training camp and the start of the season. A league source tells Action 2 Sports’ Baillie Burmaster Wednesday night that part of those plans include limiting the number of fans at games, at least to start the season. And that it will be up to individual teams to determine the number of percentage of fans allowed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sports Business Journal reported that team presidents were informed on Tuesday that no fans will be allowed in the first 6 to 8 rows of any stadiums in order to protect those on the sidelines from possible exposure to the Coronavirus. At Lambeau Field, that will greatly affect the Lambeau Leap.

Furthermore, those empty rows of seats will be covered, and teams will be allowed to sell advertising on those tarps to help offset some of the expected revenue losses this season due to Covid-19.

Other items on the agenda for Thursday’s conference call include training camp protocols, and social justice initiatives.

