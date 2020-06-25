NFL to limit fans; will affect Lambeau Leap

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL will hold a conference call with owners on Thursday to update teams on plans for training camp and the start of the season. A league source tells Action 2 Sports’ Baillie Burmaster Wednesday night that part of those plans include limiting the number of fans at games, at least to start the season. And that it will be up to individual teams to determine the number of percentage of fans allowed.

A league source has told me NFL teams will be in charge of the number of fans allowed in stadiums this season. It will be based on the state and local guidelines for COVID-19. There will be very limited access to the field as well @WBAYhttps://t.co/QgCmGsTOQS — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) June 25, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Sports Business Journal reported that team presidents were informed on Tuesday that no fans will be allowed in the first 6 to 8 rows of any stadiums in order to protect those on the sidelines from possible exposure to the Coronavirus. At Lambeau Field, that will greatly affect the Lambeau Leap.

#BREAKING from @BenFischerSBJ: #NFL teams will be able to sell camera-visible signage to local sponsors this season. Teams also will tarp off the first 6-8 rows of seats in venues to help prevent #COVID19 exposure, freeing up sellable signage space.



🔗: https://t.co/5adIaFotq6 pic.twitter.com/IBJbnaRXX4 — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) June 24, 2020

Furthermore, those empty rows of seats will be covered, and teams will be allowed to sell advertising on those tarps to help offset some of the expected revenue losses this season due to Covid-19.

Other items on the agenda for Thursday’s conference call include training camp protocols, and social justice initiatives.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.