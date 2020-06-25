Advertisement

Members of 14 churches gather, pray for racial reconciliation and condemn violence

Organizers say the event was held to help people stay on message
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Houdini Plaza was filled with hundreds of people Wednesday night, but instead of protesting against racial injustice, citizens had a chance to sing, and participate in a group prayer.

The event was led by 14 area churches.

“It’s good to have peaceful protests, right, but as the church what we do when it comes to problems is we pray, we need to pray and we need to cry out to God. We feel like that’s what is missing in all of these things that we’re seeing in our nation right now,” says Breakthrough Covenant Church Pastor Charles Butler.

While Appleton has seen it’s share of protesters, so far, there hasn’t been the violence some other cities, like Madison, have dealt with.

“There is vast difference for people that are peacefully protesting to fixing justice that is happening in our country right now and what you see, these radical mobs that are roving around and doing the violence,” says Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton).

Organizers say they want the conversation about social justice to continue, but fear violence will set the cause back if it continues.

That’s why they’re focusing on the power of prayer.

“Everything that’s been happening is like they’re just tearing it down, and keep tearing it apart. They don’t understand, it’s to come together to really discuss, come to the table and really discuss the ways to fix things,” says Dan Sanchez.

Organizers of Wednesday’s event are also expected to host a panel discussion at the Outer Edge on July 14th, with many of the moderators expected to be younger people.

