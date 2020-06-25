Advertisement

Mayor letter to Trump: “We don’t endorse divisive bigoted rhetoric”

Green Bay's mayor writes an open letter to the president upon his visit
Green Bay's mayor asks for a message of tolerance ahead of President Trump's visit.
Green Bay's mayor asks for a message of tolerance ahead of President Trump's visit.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has written an open letter to President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to Northeast Wisconsin.

The letter urges the president to speak about the dangers of COVID-19 and the issues caused by systemic racism.

President Trump is set to arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Thursday afternoon for a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity before traveling to Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Genrich writes, “We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we don’t endorse or ignore divisive bigoted rhetoric. I hope your town hall event is a legitimate opportunity for you to listen to and learn from all members of this community, including those who have been left out of your vision for America.

“The challenges we face as a community, state and country are immense, and they have grown only more immediate with the spread of the coronavirus, the tragic deaths of nearly 125,000 Americans, and the incredibly harmful impacts this virus has had on our economy. In addition, we are grappling with the need to combat racism and violence in all their forms. This moment calls for honest, empathetic, and courageous leadership, and I ask you to exemplify these qualities tomorrow and in the days ahead.”

Genrich finishes by inviting the president to discuss the issues.

“I wish you a safe and informative visit to Green Bay. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you would ever like to discuss any issues facing our community and country,” Genrich writes.

A Marquette Law School Poll shows President Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin by eight points.

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, there’s a considerable shift of support for Biden over last month. In May, 57 percent of voters said they supported the President while 37 percent supported Biden. Compare that to this month where 45 percent approve of Biden and 44 percent approve of President Trump.

“We are seeing a more competitive race in the northern part of the state. Milwaukee and the Madison media market are still strongly for Biden and the Milwaukee suburbs are still giving Trump a majority there,” said Dr. Charles Franklin, director of the poll.

Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot released a statement welcoming President Trump to his city. Trump will be the first sitting U.S. President to visit Marinette.

“The City of Marinette is honored to welcome President Donald J. Trump, the first US president to ever visit Marinette. We appreciate the President’s support of the recently awarded $5 billion Navy shipbuilding contract to Marinette Marine. Our community will continue to see significant growth of up to 1,000 new manufacturing jobs which will also impact hundreds of suppliers throughout Wisconsin. We will see years of growth as a direct result,” says Genisot. “With this growth will come an even higher priority for affordable housing for current and new workers and we will work with federal and state programs such as Opportunity Zones to find creative housing solutions.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives United protests president's visit

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Protesters wanted to spread a message about racial inequality and peace during President Trump's visit to Northeast Wisconsin

News

Supporters meet President Trump at airport

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Supporters hoped to catch a glimpse of the president and Air Force One along the fence line at Austin Straubel International Airport

Politics

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People gather outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

News

Packers Hall of Fame reopens Monday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Visitors are required to wear masks and will see other changes to ensure health and safety.

News

Watch President Trump’s complete speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The president talked about a new U.S. Navy contract potentially worth billions of dollars, the coronavirus and other national issues.

Latest News

Video

President Trump's speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25, 2020

Video

Trump supporters, protesters at airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
As supporters gathered for a Fox News town hall near Green Bay, the president's detractors waved signs outside the airport.

News

Marinette Marine awaits President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. He's the first president to visit Marinette while in office.

Crime

Manawa man sentenced for dognapping, killing neighbor’s dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeffrey Buttles, 61, was sentenced this week to probation and community service.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Crime

Oshkosh man accused of distributing child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
Each charge of distribution carries 5 to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.