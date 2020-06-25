Marquette Law School Poll puts Biden ahead of Trump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with an increasing lead over President Donald Trump.

Biden comes out ahead of President Trump with 49 percent of voter support over Trump's 41.

It's the largest Biden margin in Marquette polls this year.

“What it does show is that for the first time in a while, republicans seem to be a little less solidly behind the President then they were. They dropped from the low to mid-90s into the mid-80s in support for him,” said Dr. Charles Franklin, director of the poll.

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, there's a considerable shift of support for Biden over last month.

In May, 57 percent of voters said they supported the President while 37 percent supported Biden.

Compare that to this month where 45 percent approve of Biden and 44 percent approve of President Trump.

“We are seeing a more competitive race in the northern part of the state. Milwaukee and the Madison media market are still strongly for Biden and the Milwaukee suburbs are still giving Trump a majority there,” said Franklin.

When it comes to how Trump is handling specific issues the data varies.

Sixty-one percent of voters approve of the mass protests spurred by the death of George Floyd,

but only 30 percent approve Trump's handling of the protests. The President is also down when it comes to the economy.

“If you look at COVID it’s 44 percent, just a little under his overall job approval; and finally on the economy, his usual strong point, he has 50 percent approval there but that’s down 4 points from last month, and disapproval on the economy went up six points,” said Franklin.

The poll also gauged where people stand on the Coronavirus.

In June, 19 percent say they are very worried about COVID-19 while 24 percent say they are not at all worried.

The poll also found large differences in views towards police, use of force, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.