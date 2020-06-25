Advertisement

Marquette Law School Poll puts Biden ahead of Trump

It's the largest Biden margin in Marquette polls this year.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday shows former Vice President Joe Biden with an increasing lead over President Donald Trump.

Biden comes out ahead of President Trump with 49 percent of voter support over Trump's 41.

It's the largest Biden margin in Marquette polls this year.

“What it does show is that for the first time in a while, republicans seem to be a little less solidly behind the President then they were. They dropped from the low to mid-90s into the mid-80s in support for him,” said Dr. Charles Franklin, director of the poll.

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, there's a considerable shift of support for Biden over last month.

In May, 57 percent of voters said they supported the President while 37 percent supported Biden.

Compare that to this month where 45 percent approve of Biden and 44 percent approve of President Trump.

“We are seeing a more competitive race in the northern part of the state. Milwaukee and the Madison media market are still strongly for Biden and the Milwaukee suburbs are still giving Trump a majority there,” said Franklin.

When it comes to how Trump is handling specific issues the data varies.

Sixty-one percent of voters approve of the mass protests spurred by the death of George Floyd,

but only 30 percent approve Trump's handling of the protests. The President is also down when it comes to the economy.

“If you look at COVID it’s 44 percent, just a little under his overall job approval; and finally on the economy, his usual strong point, he has 50 percent approval there but that’s down 4 points from last month, and disapproval on the economy went up six points,” said Franklin.

The poll also gauged where people stand on the Coronavirus.

In June, 19 percent say they are very worried about COVID-19 while 24 percent say they are not at all worried.

The poll also found large differences in views towards police, use of force, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Black Lives United protests president's visit

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Protesters wanted to spread a message about racial inequality and peace during President Trump's visit to Northeast Wisconsin

News

Supporters meet President Trump at airport

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Supporters hoped to catch a glimpse of the president and Air Force One along the fence line at Austin Straubel International Airport

Politics

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
People gather outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

News

Packers Hall of Fame reopens Monday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Visitors are required to wear masks and will see other changes to ensure health and safety.

News

Watch President Trump’s complete speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
The president talked about a new U.S. Navy contract potentially worth billions of dollars, the coronavirus and other national issues.

Latest News

Video

President Trump's speech at Marinette Marine

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25, 2020

Video

Trump supporters, protesters at airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
As supporters gathered for a Fox News town hall near Green Bay, the president's detractors waved signs outside the airport.

News

Marinette Marine awaits President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump addresses workers at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. He's the first president to visit Marinette while in office.

Crime

Manawa man sentenced for dognapping, killing neighbor’s dog

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeffrey Buttles, 61, was sentenced this week to probation and community service.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Crime

Oshkosh man accused of distributing child pornography

Updated: 3 hours ago
Each charge of distribution carries 5 to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.