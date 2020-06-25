Manawa man sentenced for dognapping, killing neighbor’s dog

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manawa man accused of killing his neighbor’s dog was sentenced this week to probation and community service.

Jeffrey Buttles, 61, reached a plea deal and pleaded no contest to felony mistreatment of animals causing death and intentional dognapping, a misdemeanor.

According to prosecutors, Buttles shot his neighbor’s Great Dane last year. Buttles told investigators he was “getting sick” of having the neighbor’s dogs come onto his property for eight months and they were a “general nuisance.” He said he tried to talk with the owner but could never make contact with him.

Buttles said he put the Great Dane’s body in his truck and disposed of it the south branch of the Little Wolf River.

Under the plea agreement, Buttles was only sentenced on the charge of dognapping. He’s on probation for 12 months and perform 50 hours of community service. He’s required to participate in any counseling and treatments that are recommended.

Sentencing on the felony charge is deferred until he completes probation. Buttles will have a restitution hearing in June, 2021.

