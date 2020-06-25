Advertisement

IndyCar’s Kimball itching for Road America races

Charlie Kimball during the IndyCar auto race Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - "This is what we live for as drivers," said IndyCar driver Charlie Kimball. "That's where I feel most alive. Life makes the most sense when I'm in a car."

Kimball is ready for Road America, with racing set for July 11th and 12th.

"It's a doubleheader, which for us as IndyCar drivers is great news, because almost all of us absolutely love raing at Road America," Kimball said. "It is one of the best road courses here in North America. The fact that we get to have 2 full-length road races is special. We will come in Saturday morning, practice, qualify, and race in the afternoon. Then Sunday come in, practice, qualify, and the race midday. So the fans coming out will get to see 2 IndyCar races over the weekend."

Kimball mentioned the fans, who will be able to take in the weekend at Elkhart Lake. And while the crowd isn't on top of drivers that way spectators are feet away basketball players, it's still special.

"You see them," Kimball said. "You may not be able to see individual faces, but you know they are there. Our first race of the year, down at Texas, was without fans it was spooky for me. I have never been at a sporting event as a fan or a driver where after the national anthem the venue stayed quiet."

Over the past few months, Kimball has been able to enjoy the strange pandemic reality with some precious extra time spent at home with a newborn.

"My wife and I welcomed our 2nd child into our family," Kimball said. "So the silver lining for me of the COVID black cloud is that I got a paternity leave. So the first couple of months I was at home when I would have been on the road quite often. So I got to watch the first couple months with our son and watching my todder's vocabulary explode has been amazing as well."

Road America weekend was originally scheduled for Father’s Day weekend, and Kimball is glad he got to spend a dad’s day at home, where he went for a hike with his family of four.

