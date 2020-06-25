Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A 7-year-old Florida boy received 19 stitches after he was bitten in the leg by what his mother believes may have been a bull shark on a trip to the beach.

The 7-year-old, only identified as Jacob, sustained three wounds to his leg Monday after he says he went into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, and an animal bit him.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said Jacob’s mother, only identified as Ethel.

When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.
When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn't shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.

Ethel says when Jacob was attacked, he didn’t shed a tear. Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and he was then taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

"He was cool, calm and collect[ed]. I, on the other hand, was a mess," Ethel said.

By the markings left behind, Jacob’s mother believes a small bull shark may have been responsible for her son’s injuries. Fishing Capt. Stan Staffan agrees.

"When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active," Staffan said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."

Jacob’s mother says she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their kids to the park. She says the attack was no one’s fault, but she wants to make sure parents keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

"I just don't want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it's closed off that they're safe there," she said. "Had that been a toddler, it would have been a lot worse."

Neither Jacob nor his mom hold a grudge against the animal that bit him, but the 7-year-old says his grandmother has her own plans if they ever catch it.

"To fry it and chop it up and eat it," he said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

