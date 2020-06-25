Dr Rai: Demand for COVID-19 testing up locally

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 500 people were tested for coronavirus in Brown County Wednesday, many who have symptoms of the virus.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Thursday to talk about local trends and concerns about what number is going up.

LOCAL TRENDS

"So obviously the trend nationwide is very concerning with the increase in cases, but if we narrow down to Wisconsin, we are starting to see that trend approach greater than five percent, which is kind of that number that really concerns us. Are we testing enough? And if we are testing enough, that percentage of positive is what we consider too high.

"In Brown County, if we looked at the testing we're doing at Prevea, probably two things that we've recognized over the last few weeks. Number one, the demand for testing has gone up significantly. Yesterday, we tested 471 people just in the county. A small portion of that was people getting ready for a surgery or pre-op procedure. But most of it were people that have symptoms. That's pretty concerning. And the percent positives that we're seeing over that time has trended, at least locally for us, over five percent, which has created some concern," says Dr. Rai.

YOUNGER PEOPLE

“When you look at the age demographic of what’s going on right now, it’s skewing a little younger than what we saw, say, in April or March. In April and March, the majority of people we were able to test--remember we had testing limitations at that point--were those who were really sick, so it skewed to the older population. Now that people are a little more out and about, summertime, now people are starting to go out to different businesses, we’re starting to see the age demographic skew to that 20-30-year-old-40-year-old range. Some people would say that’s OK because they don’t get as sick. They still get very sick. Some get hospitalized. They may not spend as long in the hospital as say, somebody who’s 60. But the real concern is what are we going to see two-to-three weeks from now when those people have interacted with other people. Parents, grandparents, co-workers that may be a little older. And are we going to see what’s happening in other parts of the country where hospitals start to fill up. That’s our concern and that’s something we can mitigate right now through good practices.”

CONTACT TRACING YOUNGER PEOPLE

"So the extent of contact tracing I'm personally exposed to is we get to see the employer of those who come back positive if they list it. And what we've seen is a trend of, once again, people that are working in more enclosed settings where maybe social distancing is not as possible as it is in others. They don't have the ability to have an open air environment. They may not be in an environment where everybody is masking. So we're starting to see those trends throughout the service industry, especially, but other industries as well."

HOTBEDS

Texas and Florida are among the states that were slower to close and quick to reopen. They’ve seen a recent increase in cases.

“Those states are really concerning. We’re watching it closely because we don’t want to become that. We want to learn and be better. We learned from New York, and Wisconsin was better because we learned a lot. We want to learn about safe reopening and how to do it. We want to stay open. I think that’s everybody’s intent. And if we see a spike in a certain type of setting maybe we close that setting down for a small period of time instead of everybody shutting down. So that’s one of the things I think we can do better as a state.

“As far as travel goes right now, the CDC has not put out any restrictions. Some states are actually restricting travel. But we know there’s community spread throughout the United States. Domestic travel, for at least right now, seems to be the same risk no matter where you go, as long as you are practicing the same habits you would here in other states.”

SCHOOL

“The Education Forward plan from the Department of Public Instruction, a good portion of those 85 pages is around how to educate a child. When it comes to the health and safety of the environment, that’s where we’ve been able to give some advice on those guidelines. And that’s what they are. They’re guidelines. And every school district is going to have different resources and different concerns on how they employ those guidelines. Probably the most significant things that we’re recommending is screening. Making sure that parents and schools are screening children everyday, whether they’re taking a temperature at home or taking a temperature at school, but asking those eight questions, and if anybody screens out we’re keeping them home and we’re having them tested. So we want to make sure every school and every parent has the ability and a testing plan, so making sure they have that. And a consent so the school would know the results. Those are the types of steps we’re trying to help school districts with. Maybe it’s a mask policy and how to effectively do that in different age groups.

“Right now for staff, I would say that [wearing a mask] should be a requirement. And for children that should be highly recommended. But there are other things that come with teaching a child how to put a mask on. And some of the bullying aspects need to be established or talked about with masking and children, making sure children aren’t negatively affected by it.

CHILDREN AND SPREAD

“We’ve seen this across all age ranges. We’ve seen people that are asymptomatic. We’ve obviously tested more in the adult range than we have in the pediatric range. But when you do have a child and we know that they are coronavirus-positive that they can infect others by being asymptomatic or symptomatic. So we want to use real caution, if they have symptoms, especially if they’re around other adults such as grandparents.”

