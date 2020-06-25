Advertisement

Dozens protest President Trump’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin

Protesters gather outside of Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport as President Trump visits Northeast Wisconsin.
Protesters gather outside of Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport as President Trump visits Northeast Wisconsin.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People gather outside of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport on Thursday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump.

People of all ages and backgrounds hold signs as chants fill the air.

“Everyone here has a voice, and everyone is here for a different reason,” said Sabrina Johnkins, a protester. “A lot of people might drive by and think this is just the Black Lives Matter movement. No, everyone is chanting to be against Donald Trump for so many reasons.”

Among signs are those calling for justice, defunding the police, and abolishing ICE.

“To try and get the community back together and to get him out and to get the world into better shape,” said Amy Erbrecht, protester.

“We’re just trying to make our voices heard. I know that’s such a cliche thing to say,” said Johnkins. “Time and time again, people are like, ‘I just want people to listen to us,’ but it’s true. And we’re finally in a moment that it’s starting to happen.”

The protest started at 1 p.m. which is when President Trump recorded a town hall with The Sean Hannity Show in the Jet Air facilities across the street.

For many of the people protesting, it is not the first time nor the last time they plan to rally for their cause telling Action 2 News they are dedicated to speaking out until all people are valued. That is something they believe President Trump is working against with what they call racist hate speech and anti-working class policies.

“It’s different to have him here, and I want him to see this. I hope he does,” said Johnkins. “Maybe he won’t, but he needs to know there are people who are deliberately against him who are going out of their way in the middle of a pandemic to get their voice heard and their point across. If he’s not willing to listen to that, that’s on him.”

Local groups listed as organizers of the protest include Black Lives United-Green Bay and Justice for Jonathon Tubby.

