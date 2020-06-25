Daily confirmed coronavirus cases highest in 3 weeks

The percentage of positive test results fell slightly on Thursday but still remained above 4% for the second day in a row as the number of newly-diagnosed Wisconsin patients continued a slow rise.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday there were 464 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the biggest daily increase since June 4. The new cases were reported in 48 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The state says there are a total 26,227 confirmed cases since early February. The state received 11,222 test results.

Nine more COVID-19 deaths bring the state’s death toll to 766. That figure has stayed in the single digits for five days now. Two of the deaths were in Brown County. Milwaukee County reported 4 deaths. Kenosha, Washington and Waukesha counties each had one.

Almost 500,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus. The state began reporting the numbers in early March. The state’s 68 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 18,355 tests per day.

There are 249 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 with 93 in intensive care. Another 134 patients in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 are waiting for test results. In terms of hospital readiness, the state reports 22% of the state’s hospital beds are available, or 2,577 beds.

The percentage of recovered cases remains 78%, or 20,121 people who are 30 days past the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.

County cases

Adams - 12 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 32 cases

Brown - 2,698 cases (+37) (42 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 94 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 76 cases (+5)

Clark - 64 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 74 cases (+4) (1 death)

Crawford - 32 cases

Dane - 1,324 cases (+89) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 445 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 33 cases (+4)

Eau Claire - 176 cases (+6) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 299 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 38 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Grant - 136 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Green - 83 cases (+2) (1 death)

Green Lake - 26 cases

Iowa - 25 cases (+2)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 26 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 201 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 31 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,440 cases (+4) (41 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 49 cases (+3) (1 death)

La Crosse - 343 cases (+17)

Lafayette - 62 cases (+1)

Langlade - 8 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 81 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 137 cases (+7) (1 death)

Marinette - 48 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 10 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee - 10,674 cases (+130) (381 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 57 cases (+6) (1 death)

Oconto - 51 cases (+1)

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 428 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 212 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 60 cases (+3)

Polk - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 107 cases (+6)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,124 cases (+10) (61 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 819 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 98 cases (+1) ( 3 deaths)

Sawyer - 10 cases (+1)

Shawano - 73 cases (+3)

Sheboygan - 189 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 141 cases (+6) (1 death)

Taylor - 10 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 104 cases (+6)

Vernon - 32 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 546 cases (+24) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 335 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 1,069 cases (+13) (38 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 101 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 634 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Wood - 37 cases (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (+1)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 12 cases (+1)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: