Daily confirmed coronavirus cases highest in 3 weeks
New cases were reported in 48 of Wisconsin's 72 counties
The percentage of positive test results fell slightly on Thursday but still remained above 4% for the second day in a row as the number of newly-diagnosed Wisconsin patients continued a slow rise.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Thursday there were 464 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. That’s the biggest daily increase since June 4. The new cases were reported in 48 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
The state says there are a total 26,227 confirmed cases since early February. The state received 11,222 test results.
Nine more COVID-19 deaths bring the state’s death toll to 766. That figure has stayed in the single digits for five days now. Two of the deaths were in Brown County. Milwaukee County reported 4 deaths. Kenosha, Washington and Waukesha counties each had one.
Almost 500,000 people have tested negative for the coronavirus. The state began reporting the numbers in early March. The state’s 68 public and private lab partners are capable of processing 18,355 tests per day.
There are 249 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19 with 93 in intensive care. Another 134 patients in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 are waiting for test results. In terms of hospital readiness, the state reports 22% of the state’s hospital beds are available, or 2,577 beds.
The percentage of recovered cases remains 78%, or 20,121 people who are 30 days past the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented.
The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.
County cases
- Adams - 12 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
- Ashland - 3 cases
- Barron - 32 cases
- Brown - 2,698 cases (+37) (42 deaths) (+2)
- Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)
- Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
- Calumet - 94 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
- Chippewa - 76 cases (+5)
- Clark - 64 cases (+6) (6 deaths)
- Columbia - 74 cases (+4) (1 death)
- Crawford - 32 cases
- Dane - 1,324 cases (+89) (32 deaths)
- Dodge - 445 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
- Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
- Douglas - 20 cases
- Dunn - 33 cases (+4)
- Eau Claire - 176 cases (+6) (1 death)
- Florence - 3 cases (+1)
- Fond du Lac - 299 cases (+2) (6 deaths)
- Forest - 38 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
- Grant - 136 cases (+2) (12 deaths)
- Green - 83 cases (+2) (1 death)
- Green Lake - 26 cases
- Iowa - 25 cases (+2)
- Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
- Jackson - 26 cases (+2) (1 death)
- Jefferson - 201 cases (+7) (4 deaths)
- Juneau - 31 cases (1 death)
- Kenosha - 1,440 cases (+4) (41 deaths) (+1)
- Kewaunee - 49 cases (+3) (1 death)
- La Crosse - 343 cases (+17)
- Lafayette - 62 cases (+1)
- Langlade - 8 cases (+1)
- Lincoln - 8 cases
- Manitowoc - 81 cases (1 death)
- Marathon - 137 cases (+7) (1 death)
- Marinette - 48 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
- Marquette - 10 cases (1 death)
- Menominee - 4 cases
- Milwaukee - 10,674 cases (+130) (381 deaths) (+4)
- Monroe - 57 cases (+6) (1 death)
- Oconto - 51 cases (+1)
- Oneida - 17 cases
- Outagamie - 428 cases (+13) (8 deaths)
- Ozaukee - 212 cases (+2) (15 deaths)
- Pepin - 1 case
- Pierce - 60 cases (+3)
- Polk - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)
- Portage - 107 cases (+6)
- Price - 2 cases
- Racine - 2,124 cases (+10) (61 deaths)
- Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
- Rock - 819 cases (+3) (23 deaths)
- Rusk - 11 cases
- Sauk - 98 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
- Sawyer - 10 cases (+1)
- Shawano - 73 cases (+3)
- Sheboygan - 189 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
- St. Croix - 141 cases (+6) (1 death)
- Taylor - 10 cases (+1)
- Trempealeau - 104 cases (+6)
- Vernon - 32 cases (+1)
- Vilas - 10 cases
- Walworth - 546 cases (+24) (18 deaths)
- Washburn - 4 cases
- Washington - 335 cases (+5) (15 deaths) (+1)
- Waukesha - 1,069 cases (+13) (38 deaths) (+1)
- Waupaca - 101 cases (+5) (6 deaths)
- Waushara - 20 cases
- Winnebago - 634 cases (+8) (11 deaths)
- Wood - 37 cases (1 death)
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
- Alger - 2 cases
- Baraga - 1 case
- Chippewa - 2 cases
- Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
- Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
- Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
- Houghton - 11 cases
- Iron - 5 cases (+1)
- Keeweenaw - 1 case
- Luce - 3 cases
- Mackinac - 8 cases
- Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)
- Menominee - 12 cases (+1)
- Ontonagon - 0 cases
- Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)