Appleton Police release 10 year analysis summary on department’s use of force

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department has released a summary of the 10 year analysis of the department’s use of force.

The summary, which can be found on the department’s Facebook page, is made of data surrounding all of the times the department used force, and includes who it was used on and what type of force was used.

Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas says the data doesn’t surprise him, adding that releasing the information is important for the community.

“This is what our policy has been is the data to back it up, its not an opinion its not something that we’re trying to spread inaccurate information or send a narrative - this is the facts,” said Chief Thomas.

The summary shows that when force was used, more than 82% of the time the individual wasn’t injured, and it reports that when force was used, it is considered the lowest level of force.

It also says the department is committed to continuing to combat all violence in Northeast Wisconsin.

