Advertisement

A QUIET DAY... THEN, STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today looks like a classic summertime day across the state. With lots of bright sunshine, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon. Not only is it going to be a little warmer today, but the humidity will stay relatively low for this time of year. West winds will begin to back to more of a southwest flow into this evening, which will allow for more humid weather to return into tomorrow.

Friday is a day to watch... It’s now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We’re expecting scattered strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. The risk of severe weather partially hinges on the morning sky conditions. If we get enough sunshine tomorrow morning, that will make the atmosphere more unstable for damaging thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, if we see mostly clouds, that would reduce the severe weather risk later in the day. At this time, we’re expecting storms tomorrow afternoon and early evening with high winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer. Not too humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some late clouds... Daybreak thunder WEST? LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms.... May be strong/severe. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Friday PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
They could bring heavy downpours

Forecast

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Severe Storms Are Possible Friday

Forecast

WARM & SUNNY TODAY, STRONG STORMS FRIDAY

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Severe Storms Are Possible Friday

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
Humid weather returns

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looking to Friday storms

Updated: 9 hours ago
We’re expecting scattered strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Thursday will be comfortable, and warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs should get to near 80.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Foggy tonight and start of Thursday

Updated: 20 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Foggy tonight and start of Thursday

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: What to expect for Wednesday evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT

Forecast

ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF SCATTERED T’STORMS

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.