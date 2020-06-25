A QUIET DAY... THEN, STRONG STORMS TOMORROW

Today looks like a classic summertime day across the state. With lots of bright sunshine, temperatures will rise into the lower 80s this afternoon. Not only is it going to be a little warmer today, but the humidity will stay relatively low for this time of year. West winds will begin to back to more of a southwest flow into this evening, which will allow for more humid weather to return into tomorrow.

Friday is a day to watch... It’s now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We’re expecting scattered strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. The risk of severe weather partially hinges on the morning sky conditions. If we get enough sunshine tomorrow morning, that will make the atmosphere more unstable for damaging thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, if we see mostly clouds, that would reduce the severe weather risk later in the day. At this time, we’re expecting storms tomorrow afternoon and early evening with high winds, large hail and heavy rainfall. Keep informed!

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer. Not too humid. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some late clouds... Daybreak thunder WEST? LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms.... May be strong/severe. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A few storms SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86

