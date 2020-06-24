Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

A home, business, road signs, and pavement have been spray painted with racial slurs, profanity, hate symbols, and gang signs.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between 10 p.m. on Tuesday night and 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers spent part of the day taking pictures and collecting statements. They also searched for possible surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured video.

Neighbors tell Action 2 News that this is not the first time there has been graffiti in the area but say this is the most extensive and hateful they have ever seen.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about possible suspects or if this was a targeted attack. The person or people responsible could face charges for criminal damage to property with a possible hate crime enhancer.

There is no word yet on a cost estimate of the damage.

