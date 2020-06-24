I-41 reopens after two crashes snarl traffic in Brown County
Crashes happened the north- and southbound lanes
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -
Two separate crashes snarled traffic on I-41 in the Town of Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says one crash happened in the northbound lanes and the other happened in the southbound lanes.
The highway reopened in both directions at about quarter to 2.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says “injuries are unknown.”
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.