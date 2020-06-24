I-41 reopens after two crashes snarl traffic in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Two separate crashes snarled traffic on I-41 in the Town of Lawrence Wednesday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says one crash happened in the northbound lanes and the other happened in the southbound lanes.

The highway reopened in both directions at about quarter to 2.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says “injuries are unknown.”

UPDATE: southbound lanes of I-41 are open again in Brown County after two crashes near the County S (Freedom) exit. Northbound lanes still blocked. Traffic being routed onto frontage Road.￼ #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/3ns1PGHBrz — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) June 24, 2020

2 separate crashes, one Northbound one Southbound. Northbound is now being diverted to CTH U. Both directions have frontage roads to get you up past the crashes and back onto HWY 41. Expect delays, avoid area if you can pic.twitter.com/AXYTz7qrsx — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) June 24, 2020

