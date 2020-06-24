Advertisement

Police: Woman sets up dad to be robbed, but her brother accidentally catches suspect

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/CNN) – A Pennsylvania woman is accused of sending men to rob her father, but investigators said the men didn’t get away with it, thanks to the victim’s son.

Dennis Paul Stiffey said he simply can’t understand why it happened.

"Yes indeed, it just gutted me," he said.

The soon-to-be 82-year-old was allegedly attacked and robbed by Lawrence McLaughlin, 41, and Maurice Terrell Patterson, 44, inside his Fairfield Township home.

The pair allegedly duct-taped Stiffey’s legs and hands and put a pillowcase over his head.

“I was laying on the couch and I felt them coming down on me,” Stiffey said. “I thought they were going to kill me.”

State Police said the two stole $1,900 in cash, and that Patterson took off in a getaway car, leaving McLaughlin all alone.

McLaughlin was later roaming around nearby Bolivar, Pennsylvania, looking for a lift. Someone was willing to give him a ride, but according to State Police, this is where McLaughlin should have kept his mouth shut.

Behind the wheel of the car was Ken Stiffey, the victim’s son, who knew about what happened to his dad.

“Well, this guy, he started spilling his guts, and Ken said to himself, ‘OK, now is the time to dig deeper.’ So, he did,” Dennis Stiffey said.

“And this guy was telling him, ‘Yeah, we went to a party up in a little shack up on the hill there.’ And he said, ‘That was the slickest $1,900 we ever got.’”

Ken Stiffey kept his cool and called troopers after dropping McLaughlin off at a convenience store, where he was arrested.

Patterson was later arrested near Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

According to investigators and the victim, the mastermind behind the alleged robbery was Dennis Stiffey’s own daughter and the girlfriend of Patterson: Michelle Veronica Stiffey.

“If she’d have asked, I’d have given her money if she needed it,” Dennis Stiffey said. “If Michelle would have just asked, said, ‘Dad, I need a couple hundred,’ I’d have given it to her.”

McLaughlin, Patterson and Michelle Stiffey all face several charges, including robbery, assault and conspiracy.

