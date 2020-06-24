Police identify person of interest in fatal Seymour Park shooting

Green Bay police are looking for 26-year-old Robert Bowsky in connection with last Friday’s fatal shooting in Seymour Park.

Three people were shot at the park on the city’s west side Friday night. Police say 24-year-old Deanthony D. Odum of Green Bay was killed. One of the victims is still hospitalized while the other was released from the hospital.

In an update Wednesday, police said they have not recovered firearms involved in the shooting.

Bowsky is described as a Black man, 5′8″ tall, 160 pounds. He’s wanted for questioning about his involvement. Police believe he lives in Green Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local authorities. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-7867 or go online to http://www.432stop.com. You can also contact Crime Stoppers through the P3 app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.