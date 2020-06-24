Percent of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations increase
The state is adding 1,000 new cases every 3 or 4 days
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 25,763 people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus. The percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations have crept upwards.
In the latest state report Wednesday, there were 10,070 test results. More than 4% of them (4.29%) came back positive, for 432 new cases. That percentage has stayed below 5% since May 30, but it’s the second time this week it rose above 4% and is the second-highest percentage this month. Over a 14-day trend, the percentage of positive cases has been increasing.
Newly confirmed cases were spread across 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
Seven more deaths were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 757, including a person in Brown County.
For two days in a row, more than 30 additional COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Thirty-seven found hospital beds yesterday and 31 more today. There have been 3,299 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February 5. Currently there are 239 in hospitals, including 89 in intensive care. The state reports 23% of hospital beds are still available.
The percentage of people who are considered recovered continued to rise. It’s now 78% who’ve survived 30 days since their diagnosis or the onset of symptoms, or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented.
The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.
County case numbers (counties with increases in cases or deaths are indicated in bold)
Adams - 11 cases (2 deaths)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 32 cases (+1)
Brown - 2,661 cases (+41) (40 deaths) (+1)
Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)
Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 71 cases (+1)
Clark - 64 cases (+4) (6 deaths)
Columbia - 70 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 32 cases (+1)
Dane - 1,235 cases (+63) (32 deaths)
Dodge - 444 cases (+4) (5 deaths)
Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 170 cases (+3) (1 death)
Florence - 3 cases (+1)
Fond du Lac - 297 cases (+1) (6 deaths)
Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)
Grant - 134 cases (+4) (12 deaths)
Green - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)
Green Lake - 26 cases (+1)
Iowa - 23 cases (+2)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 194 cases (+9) (4 deaths)
Juneau - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,436 cases (+12) (40 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 46 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 316 cases (+22)
Lafayette - 61 cases (+1)
Langlade - 7 cases
Lincoln - 8 cases
Manitowoc - 81 cases (+5) (1 death)
Marathon - 130 cases (+9) (1 death)
Marinette - 45 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 10 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases
Milwaukee - 10,544 cases (+56) (377 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 51 cases (+2) (1 death)
Oconto - 50 cases (+1)
Oneida - 17 cases
Outagamie - 415 cases (+3) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 210 cases (+2) (15 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 57 cases
Polk - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)
Portage - 101 cases (+2)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 2,114 cases (+7) (61 deaths) (+1)
Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 816 cases (+16) (23 deaths)
Rusk - 11 cases
Sauk - 97 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 70 cases
Sheboygan - 187 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 135 cases (+1) (1 death)
Taylor - 10 cases (+1)
Trempealeau - 98 cases (+6)
Vernon - 31 cases
Vilas - 10 cases
Walworth - 522 cases (+13) (18 deaths)
Washburn - 4 case
Washington - 330 cases (+4) (14 deaths) (+1)
Waukesha - 1,056 cases (+36) (37 deaths)
Waupaca - 96 cases (+1) (6 deaths)
Waushara - 20 cases
Winnebago - 626 cases (+7) (11 deaths)
Wood - 37 cases (+3) (1 death)
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Alger - 2 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 11 cases
Iron - 4 cases
Keeweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 11 cases (+2)
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)