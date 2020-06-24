Percent of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations increase

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 25,763 people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus. The percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations have crept upwards.

In the latest state report Wednesday, there were 10,070 test results. More than 4% of them (4.29%) came back positive, for 432 new cases. That percentage has stayed below 5% since May 30, but it’s the second time this week it rose above 4% and is the second-highest percentage this month. Over a 14-day trend, the percentage of positive cases has been increasing.

Newly confirmed cases were spread across 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Seven more deaths were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 757, including a person in Brown County.

For two days in a row, more than 30 additional COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Thirty-seven found hospital beds yesterday and 31 more today. There have been 3,299 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February 5. Currently there are 239 in hospitals, including 89 in intensive care. The state reports 23% of hospital beds are still available.

The percentage of people who are considered recovered continued to rise. It’s now 78% who’ve survived 30 days since their diagnosis or the onset of symptoms, or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.

County case numbers (counties with increases in cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Adams - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 32 cases (+1)

Brown - 2,661 cases (+41) (40 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 71 cases (+1)

Clark - 64 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 70 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 32 cases (+1)

Dane - 1,235 cases (+63) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 444 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 170 cases (+3) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 297 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 134 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Green - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 26 cases (+1)

Iowa - 23 cases (+2)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 194 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,436 cases (+12) (40 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 46 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 316 cases (+22)

Lafayette - 61 cases (+1)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 81 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 130 cases (+9) (1 death)

Marinette - 45 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 10 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee - 10,544 cases (+56) (377 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 51 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 50 cases (+1)

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 415 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 210 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 101 cases (+2)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,114 cases (+7) (61 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 816 cases (+16) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 97 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 70 cases

Sheboygan - 187 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 135 cases (+1) (1 death)

Taylor - 10 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 98 cases (+6)

Vernon - 31 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 522 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 case

Washington - 330 cases (+4) (14 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 1,056 cases (+36) (37 deaths)

Waupaca - 96 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 626 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Wood - 37 cases (+3) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 11 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: