Percent of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations increase

The state is adding 1,000 new cases every 3 or 4 days
(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 25,763 people have now been confirmed to have the coronavirus. The percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations have crept upwards.

In the latest state report Wednesday, there were 10,070 test results. More than 4% of them (4.29%) came back positive, for 432 new cases. That percentage has stayed below 5% since May 30, but it’s the second time this week it rose above 4% and is the second-highest percentage this month. Over a 14-day trend, the percentage of positive cases has been increasing.

Newly confirmed cases were spread across 40 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Seven more deaths were reported, raising the COVID-19 death toll to 757, including a person in Brown County.

For two days in a row, more than 30 additional COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Thirty-seven found hospital beds yesterday and 31 more today. There have been 3,299 people hospitalized for COVID-19 since February 5. Currently there are 239 in hospitals, including 89 in intensive care. The state reports 23% of hospital beds are still available.

The percentage of people who are considered recovered continued to rise. It’s now 78% who’ve survived 30 days since their diagnosis or the onset of symptoms, or had their release from isolation or absence of symptoms medically documented.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.

County case numbers (counties with increases in cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Adams - 11 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 32 cases (+1)

Brown - 2,661 cases (+41) (40 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo - 7 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 2 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 92 cases (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 71 cases (+1)

Clark - 64 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 70 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 32 cases (+1)

Dane - 1,235 cases (+63) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 444 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Door - 40 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 170 cases (+3) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 297 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Forest - 35 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 134 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Green - 81 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 26 cases (+1)

Iowa - 23 cases (+2)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 24 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 194 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 31 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,436 cases (+12) (40 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 46 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 316 cases (+22)

Lafayette - 61 cases (+1)

Langlade - 7 cases

Lincoln - 8 cases

Manitowoc - 81 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 130 cases (+9) (1 death)

Marinette - 45 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 10 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases

Milwaukee - 10,544 cases (+56) (377 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 51 cases (+2) (1 death)

Oconto - 50 cases (+1)

Oneida - 17 cases

Outagamie - 415 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 210 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 57 cases

Polk - 41 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 101 cases (+2)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,114 cases (+7) (61 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 816 cases (+16) (23 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 97 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 70 cases

Sheboygan - 187 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 135 cases (+1) (1 death)

Taylor - 10 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 98 cases (+6)

Vernon - 31 cases

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 522 cases (+13) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 case

Washington - 330 cases (+4) (14 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 1,056 cases (+36) (37 deaths)

Waupaca - 96 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Waushara - 20 cases

Winnebago - 626 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Wood - 37 cases (+3) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 2 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 18 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 6 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 4 cases

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 63 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 11 cases (+2)

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion or inability to rouse
  • Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow
  • Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

Latest News

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

Health

Appleton MASH Blood Drive moves

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The 32nd blood drive is being held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to allow more room

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

News

Political Science professor: Presidential politics starting earlier this year

Updated: 44 minutes ago
We sit down with a professor who says there's a reason this year's presidential political activity is starting earlier than usual.

Latest News

News

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all virtual convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

News

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

News

Fond du Lac emphasizes water safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reminders come after a drowning death in the Fond du Lac River.

News

Friends of former Packers player sentenced to probation for armed church incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jordan Salmi and Ryan DeSmith have been sentenced to one year of probation after carrying a concealed weapon last December while attending a church program.

News

Public marketplace planned in Ashwaubenon

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Revolution Market is outside Salon E'Lan, which wants to diversify its business.

Coronavirus

HHS Secretary tours Bellin Health: ‘We need to coexist with COVID-19’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
The US Secretary of Health and Human Services toured Bellin Health Wednesday spreading a clear message to people in Northeast Wisconsin.