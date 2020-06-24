Advertisement

‘Not on my watch’: South Dakota governor vows to protect Mount Rushmore

Monuments and statues across the country have been destroyed or defaced
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.(Source: National Park Service)
By WIFR and Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WIFR/Gray News) - The governor of South Dakota promises to protect Mount Rushmore as statues and monuments across the country have fallen at the hands of protesters.

“Not on my watch,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in response to a tweet from conservative pundit Ben Shapiro, who asked the question: “So, when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?”

It’s unclear if there are any current, credible plans to deface or destroy the national monument, about 20 miles southwest of Rapid City.

Mount Rushmore features the likenesses of former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protesters have vandalized and toppled Confederate monuments, while some cities opted to separate themselves from symbols of slavery.

Statues of Washington and Jefferson also have been defaced or torn down by demonstrators.

A statue of Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City will be removed, the New York mayor’s office said this week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 12 minutes ago
PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

Health

Appleton MASH Blood Drive moves

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The 32nd blood drive is being held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to allow more room

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

Latest News

News

Political Science professor: Presidential politics starting earlier this year

Updated: 45 minutes ago
We sit down with a professor who says there's a reason this year's presidential political activity is starting earlier than usual.

News

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all virtual convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

News

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

News

Fond du Lac emphasizes water safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reminders come after a drowning death in the Fond du Lac River.