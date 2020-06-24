Neenah police seek home security videos in murder investigation

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are asking people for their home security videos while they investigate a murder on Adams Street earlier this week.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has surveillance footage in the area of the 900-block of Adams St., including Riverlawn St., S. Lake St., and S. Western Ave., between 2 A.M. and 10 A.M. on June 22.

You can email video files or contact crime analyst Paige Collins at pcollins@ci.neenah.wi.us.

Adam David Baith was shot and killed in a house on the 900-block of S. Adams Street. Police were called about a shooting at 2:19 A.M. on June 22.

This week, police released photos of a person of interest in their investigation. They say the man is 5′2″ to 5′7″ tall.

If you recognize him, call Neenah Police at 920-886-6033, or Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

=====================================

ORIGINAL POST FROM 6/22: Neenah Police are investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed early Monday morning. It happened on Adams Street between South Western Avenue and South Lake Street.

It was just before 2:30am Monday morning when Neenah Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Adams Street. According to a statement released by Neenah Police, just hours after the call, responding officers found the victim, who had been shot, dead.

"It is unsettling because I don't understand why people are like that," says neighbor Connie Davis.

With Adams Street closed all morning and into the afternoon, investigators were focusing their attention on an area outside of one of the homes. Police had set up a tent that investigators were coming and going from.

Neighbors said they didn't hear the disturbance, and only realized something was wrong when they saw the large police presence on their street, many were shocked something like this could happen here.

Connie Davis adds, "I"m not nervous because I know nobody is going to be coming after me, but I am upset about it. I can't believe people do things like that."

Police have not identified the victim or their connection to the neighborhood. And authorities say they have yet to identify a suspect, but the person is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.