Miley Cyrus says she’s been sober for 6 months

‘There's that stigma of “you're no fun.”’
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.
Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village.(Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel, CNN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN/Gray News) –Miley Cyrus says she's been sober for six months.

The 27-year-old singer made the revelation in an interview with Variety.

Cyrus has been open about smoking marijuana in the past.

She said she stopped smoking weed after having vocal cord surgery at the end of last year.

While she was recovering, there was a monthlong period where she wasn't allowed to talk.

That gave her plenty of time to think.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’” Cyrus said.

“By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

But sobriety isn’t necessarily great for her image, the singer said.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’”

