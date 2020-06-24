Man arrested after admitting to Menasha arson, charges pending

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police say a 23-year-old man is in custody after admitting to intentionally setting a fire in the cit early Saturday morning.

According to police, crews were called to the 900 block of Sixth St. in Menasha around 3:15 a.m.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, that fire was at the Elizabeth Court apartments.

The building suffered heavy smoke, water and structural damage, however there weren’t any reported injuries at the scene of the fire.

After an investigation, officials say the fire was intentionally set, and they were able to identify a suspect through leads and the help of community members.

Police say the man who turned himself in lives at the property, and he is being held at the Winnebago County Jail for pending charges of Arson to a Building. His name isn’t being released since formal charges haven’t been filed.

Officials say residents were evacuated and later relocated after help from the Red Cross.

The building is being repaired at this time.

