JOB OPENING: Reporter/Multimedia journalist

WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Our award winning news department produces 33 ½ hours of news each week and has the number one news and information website in all of NE Wisconsin.

We are looking for an experienced Reporter/MMJ to join our news team. Applicants should have a minimum of (1) year of experience. Our candidate must be a very strong journalist, positive leader inside and outside the newsroom and be a creative storyteller & writer. The candidate must be able to lift and carry video equipment, capable of shooting, writing, editing, and posting multiple stories daily on air, on-line and to social networking websites all under tight deadlines. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: - Enterprising ideas for original, impactful and compelling content for all platforms - Able to shoot, write, edit and present stories in a live and/or recorded situation - Sending and following up on FOIA requests to local agencies - Developing sources within the community to report on important issues - Developing creative content specifically for digital and OTT platforms - Using social media to promote content, drive engagement, find sources and stories

Requirements:

• At least 1 year working at a TV station with a strong news department or a digital, multi-platform news operation • Excellent conversational writing and communication skills • Experience in web and graphic design software, digital publishing applications and multi-media production software • Experience with digital content management systems, shooting video, TVU backpacks/apps, and Edius Video editing • Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray Television’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge. GRAY TELEVISION, INC. PARTICIPATES IN E-VERIFY.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.