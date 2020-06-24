Advertisement

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building.
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building. (WEAU)
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

Governor Tony Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard to support police in the Capitol.

Overnight demonstrators tore down statues and damaged the Capitol building and other government offices.

A state lawmaker was also assaulted.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said what happened last night will not be tolerated, but their vision of how to move forward-is what differs.

“Why did it take so long for officer’s to respond?” Rep. Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said.

Rep. Steineke has many questions after Tuesday night’s violent civil unrest in Madison.

“This is a failed leadership in all areas of the City of Madison it has to end,” said Rep. Steineke.

“People have not been prosecuted, people have not been held accountable and that has to change,” Rep. Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said.

The acts came after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people at the hands of police.

Republican leaders blame the Madison unrest on the city’s mayor and Governor Evers.

“This mayor has to step up and do her job,” said Rep Vos. “It also means that one of her allies, Governor Evers, needs to use his ability to bring in the state patrol and the capitol police

Democratic Senator, Dave Hansen, said there is no excuse for the actions, but people are desperate for change.

“We’re talking reform and it has to happen,” Sen. Hansen (D- Green Bay) said. “So I think there’s a frustration out there and it doesn’t excuse what happened. I’m very upset with that.”

