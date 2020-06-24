Advertisement

Friends of former Packers player sentenced to probation for armed church incident

Jordan Salmi and Ryan DeSmith are members of the Hebrew Israelite faith with former Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila. KGB allegedly did not approve of his children attending a Christmas pageant at the church.
(WTVG)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men have learned their fate after showing up armed to a church Christmas program last December.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ryan DeSmith and Jordan Salmi were both sentenced to one year of probation for a charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Other charges of Resisting or Obstructing an officer/Party to a Crime and Disorderly Conduct/Party to a Crime were read-in, but were then dismissed.

If DeSmith or Salmi violate their probation, they could face up to nine months in jail.

Earlier this month, both men reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Both men must write letters of apology to the officers at the scene of the incident, as well as to the Providence Academy and Head Master Ron Young by July 24.

The judge also ordered both men to not have contact with the Academy or Head Schoolmaster, as well as no possession of a firearm during the year of probation.

In addition, the judge ordered the charge of Carrying a Concealed Weapon to be expunged from their records if they successfully complete their probation.

On Dec. 17, Salmi and DeSmith went to the church armed with loaded guns. Police asked them to leave, but they refused, according to a criminal complaint. They were taken into custody.

Both men were concealing guns in the front waistband of their pants. DeSmith had a semi-automatic pistol and an extra magazine holding 11 9 mm Luger rounds in his pocket. He was also concealing a knife with a 4.5 inch blade in his waistband. DeSmith had no ID and would not identify himself.

Salmi was found to have a semi-automatic pistol with a loaded 12-round magazine.

KGB also showed up at the church, telling police that his children are his “property” and that Salmi and DeSmith are his “brothers.”

