Fond du Lac County first responders issue warning about water safety

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - On the heels of last week’s tragedy in Fond du Lac, where a man drowned while trying to swim across the Fond du Lac River, the city fire department and the county sheriff’s office are warning people about water safety.

Wednesday was a perfect day to be out boating on Lake Winnebago, something the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office boat patrol is seeing more of these days.

According to Lt. Chris Dobyns, “We’ve seen an increase in the recreational side of it as well as speaking with the DNR, the fishing activity. Everybody wants to get out an enjoy the outdoors and social distance with everything that’s going on.”

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing more people out to lakes, rivers, and creeks and other bodies of water for recreation. All of those people, in potentially unfamiliar territory, is a concern for first responders.

“Once Wisconsin opened back up you saw a huge gathering of people on some of these beaches and more than normal so I think we are really going to run into a big issue especially with the holiday coming up, the holiday weekend coming up,” say Division Chief Garth Schumacher from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

In an effort to help educate the public about those dangers, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, teamed up to demonstrate the importance of having things like life vests on boats, something that is also required by law.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says, “There’s things you can wear that are very comfortable to wear full-time and obviously having that device on full-time is always best practice so if you do fall overboard or fall out of kayak or a boat you have PFD (personal flotation device) already on you.”

Both departments are well equipped to rescue people in a number of water emergencies, but they’re hoping to avoid that as long as people take personal responsibility for the safety of themselves and their families.

“We’re not telling people don’t go taking advantage of this, we’re lucky to have what we have. we’re telling people when you do this you need to be aware of your surroundings, take those proper precautions,” adds Waldschmidt.

With more than 50 lakes and hundreds of miles of river, there’s plenty of water to enjoy in Fond du Lac County alone, officials just hope people do it safely.

