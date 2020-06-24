EVENING SHOWERS, PLEASANT THURSDAY

Another round of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be ongoing this evening. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, some storms may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. As the atmosphere becomes more stable by sunset, any showers will quickly dissipate. Skies should be mainly clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s. The lower humidity will continue for one more day. Thursday will be comfortable, and warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs should get to near 80.

We’re becoming more concerned about the expected thunderstorms on Friday. As they arrive in either the afternoon or evening, they may produce torrential rainfall, high winds and hail... Friday’s severe weather outlook is now MODERATE. It’s also possible that Friday turns into a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned for updates.

Look for the mugginess to return Friday with dew points climbing back into the 60s. It’s also going to be a warm day with highs in the lower and middle 80s. After a round of potentially strong/severe storms late Friday, the weekend is looking quieter. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday... perhaps a few early rain showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mid 80s and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... mainly clear skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... mainly clear skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy and humid. Strong thunderstorms possible late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Early clouds, then PM sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of a storm SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.