Advertisement

EVENING SHOWERS, PLEASANT THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another round of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be ongoing this evening. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, some storms may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. As the atmosphere becomes more stable by sunset, any showers will quickly dissipate. Skies should be mainly clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s. The lower humidity will continue for one more day. Thursday will be comfortable, and warmer with mostly sunny skies. Highs should get to near 80.

We’re becoming more concerned about the expected thunderstorms on Friday. As they arrive in either the afternoon or evening, they may produce torrential rainfall, high winds and hail... Friday’s severe weather outlook is now MODERATE. It’s also possible that Friday turns into a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned for updates.

Look for the mugginess to return Friday with dew points climbing back into the 60s. It’s also going to be a warm day with highs in the lower and middle 80s. After a round of potentially strong/severe storms late Friday, the weekend is looking quieter. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday... perhaps a few early rain showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s with mid 80s and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... mainly clear skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... mainly clear skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy and humid. Strong thunderstorms possible late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Early clouds, then PM sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of a storm SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: What to expect for Wednesday evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF SCATTERED T’STORMS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Forecast

AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS... JUST LIKE YESTERDAY!

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS... JUST LIKE YESTERDAY!

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80's in June

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
It's going to be warm but not all that humid.

Forecast

WARMER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
|
By Ted Miller
High pressure is holding firm across the eastern Great Lakes.

Forecast

A STRING OF COOL DAYS AHEAD

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Ted Miller
The second half of the night will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and diminishing winds.

FirstAlert Weather

Storm shreds massive American flag in Sheboygan

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
The largest outages were reported in Brown, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties.

FirstAlert Weather

How much rain did you get May 27-28?

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
Appleton and Green Bay set records for rainfall on this date.

FirstAlert Weather

Police warn of street flooding as heavy rain continues

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Flood-prone areas include the East River and Fox River in Green Bay.