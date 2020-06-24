Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira highlight coronavirus equity concert

Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will also perform
Dwayne Johnson will host Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on June 27.
Dwayne Johnson will host Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert on June 27.(Source: CNN, HLN)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwayne Johnson will host and Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson will perform on a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission announced Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

It will be broadcast on NBC in the U.S. and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson said in a statement.

Organizers say the show is not a fundraiser, but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the color of their skin,” organization founder Hugh Evans said in a statement. “If we are to end COVID-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The concert will follow Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Summit, a streaming event featuring panel discussions and interviews by journalists like Katie Couric that’s also meant to be “a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments” to help equitably distribute tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities, the statement said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 10 minutes ago
PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

Health

Appleton MASH Blood Drive moves

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The 32nd blood drive is being held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to allow more room

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

Latest News

News

Political Science professor: Presidential politics starting earlier this year

Updated: 43 minutes ago
We sit down with a professor who says there's a reason this year's presidential political activity is starting earlier than usual.

News

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all virtual convention

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

News

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

News

Fond du Lac emphasizes water safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reminders come after a drowning death in the Fond du Lac River.