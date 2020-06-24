Brown Co. Sheriff: 1 arrested following night of civil protests, help needed identifying additional suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says one man has been arrested following a night of civil unrest in downtown Green Bay on May 31, which happened after a day of peaceful civil rights protests.

Authorities say they have arrested a person who they believe threw CS gas back at officers while they responded to looting at a local gas station. In a video released by Brown County Sheriff’s Office, that person is identified as Dakota Vandertie, 26, and he was arrested on June 23.

Meanwhile, authorities say they’re still working to identify a man, pictured below, who is accused of what they say are significant property damage and K9 harassment.

Suspect in night of civil unrest and looting in downtown Green Bay. (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

If you have information on the man’s identity, you’re asked to come forward, and you can remain anonymous if you’d like.

The Brown County Sheriff tip line number is 920-448-7860. You can also reach them by clicking here to e-mail.

The Sheriff’s Office says they reviewed hours of video, and say the person was in the area for a period of time, during which they say appeared to associate with many other parties.

They say his associating with other parties suggests that the man is known to others

Authorities add they have referred two others for charges to the DA for thefts and DC.

