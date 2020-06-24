Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has approved allowing the agency to begin drafting regulations implementing restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports Wednesday’s vote was unanimous.

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in February that bans the use of firefighting foam except in emergencies and testing at facilities with DNR-approved containment and disposal protocols.

The DNR must write regulations implementing the restrictions by September.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

