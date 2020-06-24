ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF SCATTERED T’STORMS

This afternoon will be similar to yesterday afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up and then dissipating as we near sunset. The Severe Weather Outlook is LOW, but a few storms may include small hail and strong wind gusts.

After the storms clear late this evening, skies will become mostly clear. Areas of patchy fog are possible overnight. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are likely Thursday. Highs will be slightly warmer, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.

Strong storms are likely Friday as a cold front sweeps across Wisconsin. While some storms my be ongoing in the morning, the strong storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening. As of now the Severe Weather Outlook is MODERATE, and it’s possible that Friday will become a First Alert Weather Day.

Past that, the weekend looks warm and dry with highs in the 80s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Evening t’storms, then clearing. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy and humid. Afternoon and evening strong thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. A chance of a storm SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

