Advertisement

A golden birthday: Tenn. dog, 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.
In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president.(Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt via GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WAVE) - A senior golden retriever has become the oldest-known dog of her breed in the world, according to a dedication to her on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue Facebook page.

August, who turned 20 in April, has outlived many dogs of her same breed; the average lifespan of a golden retriever is believed to be 10 to 12 years old.

The 20-year-old lives with her family in Tennessee. She’s compassionately nicknamed ‘Augie.’

“At 20 years old, she’s just about doubled the expected lifespan for golden retrievers and she’s still kicking,” the Facebook post honoring August said. “She’s lived so long largely because she’s got great genetics, but also her owner, Jennifer, has done a great job of taking care of her and ensuring that they have a good relationship with Augie’s vet.”

Its official. Let it be known that Golden Retriever, "August", is the oldest known, oldest living Golden Retriever! She...

Posted by GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue on Saturday, June 20, 2020

In a blog post about August on the GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue website, it’s revealed she was born on April 23, 2000, when Bill Clinton was still the president. Through the years, August was rehomed several times before finding her current owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt of Oakland, Tenn., at age 14. They adopted her from Golden Retriever Rescue Southern Nevada.

The dog was celebrated with a special cake and birthday scarf on her big day, with photos from her birthday party going viral since they were shared on the rescue group’s page.

Copyright 2020 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: moments ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Coronavirus

‘Coming back and biting us’: US sees virus make a comeback

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and JUAN A. LOZANO
While early hot spots like New York and New Jersey have seen cases steadily decrease, the virus has been hitting the south and west.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 9 minutes ago
PFAS are man-made chemicals that research suggests can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth weights.

Health

Appleton MASH Blood Drive moves

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The 32nd blood drive is being held at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center to allow more room

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

Latest News

News

Political Science professor: Presidential politics starting earlier this year

Updated: 41 minutes ago
We sit down with a professor who says there's a reason this year's presidential political activity is starting earlier than usual.

News

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all virtual convention

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

National Politics

White House wins ruling on health care price disclosure

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar
The American Hospital Association announced it would appeal. The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

News

GOP Leaders: Overnight violence shows failed leadership in Madison

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Tia Johnson
State lawmakers on both sides Wednesday asked for an end to violence after unrest in Madison.

National

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Democrats plan to hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming.

News

Fond du Lac emphasizes water safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The reminders come after a drowning death in the Fond du Lac River.