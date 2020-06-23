Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

JOB OPENING: Reporter/Multimedia journalist

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
WBAY-TV/Action 2 News is looking for an experienced Reporter/MMJ to join our news team

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
WBAY honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Investigative Reporting, News Documentary

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
WBAY has been honored with two 2020 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievements in electronic journalism.

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Copyright Complaint Info

Get 2 the Point: Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, helping animals find their fur-ever families

Updated: Mar. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM CST
Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Terms of service

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Privacy policy

Get 2 the Point - Season 1

Updated: Jan. 9, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST
Get to know newsmakers, community leaders and Action 2 News journalists in Cami Rapson's podcasts.

Circle launches Jan. 1 on WBAY 2-3: Here's how to watch

Updated: Dec. 31, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST
Programming begins at 3 a.m. with The Dailey and Vincent Show. It's Country, Bluegrass, Gospel and more.