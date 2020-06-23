Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled; 6-month-old Ark. girl found safe

The West Memphis child disappeared Tuesday morning but was found safe, Arkansas State Police said.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 6-month-old girl Tuesday afternoon after she was found safe.

According to a tweet from the West Memphis Police Department, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office located McClanton on Interstate 40.

Both Rodney McClanton and Miracle Auimatagi were arrested.

Arkansas State Police originally issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.

She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.

Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

Anyone with additional information can call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

