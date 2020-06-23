Advertisement

AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS... JUST LIKE YESTERDAY!

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Remember, wipers on, lights on.
Remember, wipers on, lights on.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You may get a sense of deja vu with today's forecast. Like yesterday, we'll see our high temperatures reach the mid-70s in most spots. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the midday hours. Then, we'll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, some storms may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Any thunderstorms would collapse into this evening, as the atmosphere becomes more stable.

We're becoming more concerned about the expected thunderstorms on Friday. As they arrive in either the afternoon or evening, they may produce torrential rainfall, high winds and hail... Friday's severe weather outlook is now MODERATE. It's also possible that Friday turns into a First Alert Weather Day, but we need a little more information before we're certain.

Otherwise, we’re warming up with more humidity into the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... Fair skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy and humid. Strong thunderstorms possible late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. A chance of a storm SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday evening forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: What to expect for Wednesday evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

EVENING SHOWERS, PLEASANT THURSDAY

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Forecast

ANOTHER AFTERNOON OF SCATTERED T’STORMS

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 80's in June

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM CDT
It's going to be warm but not all that humid.

Forecast

WARMER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
|
By Ted Miller
High pressure is holding firm across the eastern Great Lakes.

Forecast

A STRING OF COOL DAYS AHEAD

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Ted Miller
The second half of the night will be dry with a partly cloudy sky and diminishing winds.

FirstAlert Weather

Storm shreds massive American flag in Sheboygan

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
The largest outages were reported in Brown, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties.

FirstAlert Weather

How much rain did you get May 27-28?

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT
Appleton and Green Bay set records for rainfall on this date.

FirstAlert Weather

Police warn of street flooding as heavy rain continues

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Flood-prone areas include the East River and Fox River in Green Bay.