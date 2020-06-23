AFTERNOON THUNDERSTORMS... JUST LIKE YESTERDAY!

You may get a sense of deja vu with today's forecast. Like yesterday, we'll see our high temperatures reach the mid-70s in most spots. Sunshine will mix with clouds through the midday hours. Then, we'll see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather outlook is LOW, some storms may have brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Any thunderstorms would collapse into this evening, as the atmosphere becomes more stable.

We're becoming more concerned about the expected thunderstorms on Friday. As they arrive in either the afternoon or evening, they may produce torrential rainfall, high winds and hail... Friday's severe weather outlook is now MODERATE. It's also possible that Friday turns into a First Alert Weather Day, but we need a little more information before we're certain.

Otherwise, we’re warming up with more humidity into the weekend. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: W/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Thunder ends... Fair skies. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A bit warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy and humid. Strong thunderstorms possible late. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. A chance of a storm SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84

