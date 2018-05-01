Wisconsin connections: Rookie camp invites, UDFAs and more

Here's a recap of all of the Wisconsin connections post-NFL draft including rookie mini-camp invites to undrafted rookie free agent contracts and draftees.

Wisconsin Badgers

Drafted in 2018 NFL Draft

CB Nick Nelson – Drafted by Oakland Raiders (4th round, no. 110)

TE Troy Fumagalli – Drafted by Denver Broncos (5th round, No. 156)

DB Natrell Jamerson – Drafted by New Orleans Saints (5th round, No. 164)

LB Jack Cichy – Drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6th round, No. 202)

LB Leon Jacobs – Drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars (7th round, No. 230)

Signed contract as undrafted rookie free agent

LB Garrett Dooley – Signed by Minnesota Vikings as UDFA

DE Alec James – Signed by Arizona Cardinals as UDFA

FB Austin Ramesh – Signed by Arizona Cardinals as UDFA

Invited to Rookie Minicamp

CB Lubern Figaro – Invited to Cleveland Browns Rookie Camp

Other Wisconsin connections

Daurice Fountain, WR/Northern Iowa – Drafted by Indianapolis Colts (5th round, No. 159) ... Fountain went to high school at Madison Memorial in Madison, Wis.

Kahlil McKenzie, DT/Tennessee – Drafted by Kansas City Chiefs (6th round, No. 198) ... McKenzie is the son of Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie. Reggie spent years in the Packers personnel department. Kahlil played a few seasons with Green Bay Southwest High School before transferring out west to join his father in Oakland.

Sam Mentkowski, WR/UW-Oshkosh – Invited to Jacksonville Jaguars … Mentkowski played three seasons at UWO and went to Whitnall HS in Greenfield, Wis.



Jester Weah, WR/Pittsburg -- Signed as UDFA by Houston Texans … Weah is a graduate of Madison Memorial HS.



Shane Wimann, TE/Northern Illinois – Signed as UDFA by the New England Patriots … Wimann is a graduate of Wisconsin Dells HS.



Congrats to Shane Wimann who is officially a New England Patriot! #theHardWay pic.twitter.com/iTQ00wSgCO — NIU Football (@NIU_Football) April 29, 2018

Nathan Tanguay, DT/North Dakota State – Invited to Minnesota Vikings Rookie Minicamp …. Tanguay is a graduate of Mukwonago HS.



Former NDSU DT-Nate Tanguay is getting a shot with the Minnesota Vikings... Reports to Rookie Mini-Camp on Thursday — Brian Shawn (@BShawnMidcoSN) April 29, 2018

Zach Bassuener, LB/Minnesota-Duluth -- Invited to Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills Rookie Minicamp…. Bassuener is a graduate of Wisconsin Rapids HS.



Colin Downing, P/Iowa State – Invited to Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp … Downing is a graduate of Whitefish Bay HS.



Jacob Ohnesorge, C/South Dakota State – Invited to Seattle Seahawks Rookie Camp … Ohnesorge is a graduate of Waunakee HS.



Former @SFW_Football and NDSU O-lineman Austin Kuhnert invited to Vikings rookie camp. SDSU's Jacob Ohnesorge to the Seahawks. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) April 29, 2018

Nick Jacobson, NG/UW-River Falls-- Invited to Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp ... Jacobson is from Prescott, Wis.