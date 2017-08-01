Wisconsin company holds party to implant microchips

A Wisconsin company is holding a party Tuesday to implant employees with microchips.

Three Square Market has received international attention since it announced the voluntary microchip program, believed to be the first of its kind in the United States.

The microchip program is voluntary. If willing, employees allow the company to implant a Radio-Frequency Identification chip between the thumb and forefinger.

The RFID chip will open doors, log in to computers, and make purchases from vending machines. The technology is similar to mobile pay services like Apple Pay and Google Wallet.

Three Square Market assures employees that they will not be able to track them because the chip does not have GPS. Data on the microchip is encrypted.

The company says the chip is FDA approved. It is removed "similar to a splinter."

A reporter from our Milwaukee partner station WISN is covering the "chip party." Tim Elliott had a chip implanted and tweeted that it "hurt a bit ... like a mean pinch."

Tim Elliott on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WISN_Tim