Mike McCarthy explains 'year one' approach to Packers offense

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy has been asked a lot this week at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando about the Packers defense, and what it will look like under new coordinator Mike Pettine.

With three new coaches on offense (including offensive coordinator Joe Philbin back for a second second go around in Green Bay) the timing was right for a partial reboot.

“When you have the same offensive system for 12 years you are playing late into the playoffs, usually, you turn the page and try to evaluate and evolve what you did last year,” McCarthy said during the coaches breakfast on Tuesday.

“We’ve taken a totally different approach. We’ve gone back to page one of the playbook and everything was open for discussion. Every definition. Every formation. So, we’ve taken a scrub brush approach to the whole system. These guys have put in an extraordinary amount of time in it. At night. Throughout the weekends. Particularly the new coaches throughout, they haven’t moved into their new homes yet so they are living in a hotel. So, we are very much in year-one mode.”

Even Aaron Rodgers, who has been in the system since McCarthy was hired as head coach in 2006, is going to notice the difference.

“Aaron (Rodgers) is a really good marker. Every year when he would come back in April we would go through the team overview then offensive overview,” McCarthy said.

“Then we would get into the quarterback room. On a yearly basis it would be 45, 55 items or topics. We would say ‘this is what we are going to change from last year to this year’ and each position would have that presentation. OK, here’s the changes that we’ve made from last year as we are going forward trying to evolve. So, that would be the norm in his 10-year career. It will be significantly different and higher this year because of the approach that we have taken.”

The Packers are hoping this year-one approach will look a lot like year six under McCarthy and Philbin. That was the 2011 season when the Packers set team records for total points (560), touchdowns (70), total yards (6,482) and net passing yards (4,924).

If the offense can come close to, or surpass, those numbers, change will be a good thing.